Sapporo Snow Festival Effectively Canceled for 1st Time

Sapporo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Sapporo Snow Festival will be held online next year, organizers said Monday, canceling the in-person event for the first time since its inception in 1950.

The annual festival in the capital of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, usually features big snow and ice sculptures that spectators can visit.

The festival executive committee, comprising the Sapporo government and others, decided to move the event online due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to Sapporo government officials, videos of past festivals will be shown on the event’s official website as well as on electronic billboards in the city. The committee is also considering broadcasting videos of the sculpting process for the snow and ice sculptures.

Sapporo has seen occurrences of infection clusters mainly in the Susukino entertainment district since late October.

