Japan to Suspend Go To Travel Program Entirely

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the government will suspend its Go To Travel tourism subsidy program for the entire Japan from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11 next year.

Suga also announced the exclusion of trips to Tokyo and Nagoya from the program until Dec. 27, ahead of the nationwide halt. The government also decided to ask people not to make trips from Tokyo or Nagoya.

He announced the measures as novel coronavirus infections are surging across the country.

Suga also said up to 1.2 million yen a month will be paid to restaurants and bars that will shorten their operating hours during the year-end and New Year's holiday period in line with local government requests.

