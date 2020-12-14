Aichi, Osaka Also Extend Early Restaurant Closure Requests

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya/Osaka, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Aichi and Osaka prefectural governments Monday extended their requests for eating and drinking establishments there to close early, in hopes of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The requests will now be in place until Jan. 11 next year in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi and until Dec. 29 this year in the western prefecture of Osaka.

Also on Monday, the Tokyo metropolitan government decided on an extension of its business hour reduction request.

Requests for restaurants and others to shorten their business hours or suspend operations are in place in at least 11 of the country's 47 prefectures.

The Aichi government initially asked bars, restaurants and karaoke parlors in part of Naka Ward in its capital, Nagoya, to close by 9 p.m. until Friday.

