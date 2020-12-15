Black Sand Particles Found in Hayabusa2 Capsule

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Many black sand particles have been found in a capsule separated from Japan's Hayabusa2 unmanned asteroid probe, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Monday.

JAXA will analyze the sand particles, but it has concluded that they were collected from asteroid Ryugu, given the capsule's sealing performance.

Samples were collected from an asteroid for the first time since the first Hayabusa spacecraft brought samples from Itokawa to Earth in 2010.

The Hayabusa2 was the first in the world to carry home samples from a carbonaceous, or C-type, asteroid.

The capsule landed in a desert in southern Australia on Dec. 6 and was recovered by JAXA. After gas samples were extracted from the capsule, it was airlifted to Japan and arrived at JAXA's Sagamihara Campus in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday.

