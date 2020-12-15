Go To Travel Halt Best Chance to Contain Outbreak: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The suspension of the Japanese government's Go To Travel tourism subsidy program for the entire country during the winter holiday period will create the "biggest opportunity" to contain the spread of COVID-19, an expert has said.

In explaining the view, the expert, Mitsuyoshi Urashima, professor of preventive medicine at Jikei University School of Medicine, stressed the significance of stepping up infection control efforts during the period when employees of many companies take time off from work.

The subsidy program's all-out suspension from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11 next year that was abruptly decided Monday will be "extremely effective in reducing people's movements," Urashima said.

Noting that the government had halted the Go To Travel program only for some regions in response to increases of infection cases, Urashima said, "The message was weak."

"The nationwide suspension will allow the public to feel the government's sense of crisis to a respectable degree," he said.

