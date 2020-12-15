FOCUS: Suga's Sudden U-Turn on Go To Travel Seen Triggering Confusion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's abrupt decision on Monday to halt the government's Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign nationwide during the New Year holiday period is expected to trigger widespread confusion.

Suga slammed the brakes on his signature policy after having fended off calls to do so since novel coronavirus infections began to resurge earlier this winter.

"The end of the year and the beginning of the new year are a time in which measures can be focused," he told reporters the same day. "I have decided that '(Go To) Travel' should be temporarily halted nationwide."

The program will be suspended for the whole of Japan from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11.

Suga said that medical institutions cannot help but downsize their operations during the New Year holiday period and called for understanding and cooperation from the public.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]