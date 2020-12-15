"Demon Slayer" New Year Postcards Gain Popularity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--New Year lottery postcards issued by Japan Post Co. with designs of characters from an anime based on the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" blockbuster manga series have gained popularity, despite the overall trend of decrease in the use of postcards for New Year's greetings.

The number of Demon Slayer postcards that have been sold exceeed 2 million since they hit shelves in November, rewriting a record high for New Year postcards with character designs.

On the other hand, the initially issued number of all 2021 New Year postcards dropped 17.4 pct from the previous year to 1,941.98 million, declining for the 10th consecutive year and hitting the lowest level since records began in 2004.

The decline reflects the widespread use of email and social media. In addition, Japan Post expects the use of New Year postcards to diminish among companies whose business performance has deteriorated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan Post started accepting such postcards on Tuesday for delivery on New Year's Day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]