Govt to Cover Half of Go To Travel Fees over Nationwide Halt

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will compensate businesses for damage from trip cancellations made due to the nationwide suspension of its Go To Travel subsidy program during the year-end and New Year period by paying 50 pct of travel charges, tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Tuesday.

The government will provide strong support as the tourism industry will surely be hit hard by cancellations of trips for the usually busy holiday season, following its abrupt announcement Monday to temporarily halt the campaign across the country amid a recent surge in new coronavirus infection cases.

Specifically, the compensation will be paid for cancellations of trips booked for during the all-out campaign suspension period between Dec. 28 and Jan. 11.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato also confirmed at a press conference the same day that the government will cover half of the travel charges.

"As the year-end and New Year holiday period is the busiest season, the government hopes to help reduce the burdens on businesses" through the compensation, Akaba said at a separate press conference.

