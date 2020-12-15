Suga Vows Full Efforts to Prevent Infections in Coming Weeks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga indicated on Tuesday the government's intention to make full efforts to prevent coronavirus infections in the year-end and New Year period over the coming weeks.

At an executive meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Suga called for the party's understanding for the government's decision to suspend its Go To Travel tourism subsidy campaign.

"With the daily number of infections topping 3,000, we decided to suspend (the campaign) for now as we found it necessary to take intensive measures in the year-end and New Year period," he said.

"We'll make full efforts to prevent further infections," the prime minister stressed.

At a press conference later in the day, LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai expressed support for the suspension of the Go To Travel campaign.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]