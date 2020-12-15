Man Sentenced to Death over 2017 Mass Murders in Zama

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--A 30-year-old man was sentenced to death on Tuesday over a shocking case in which the dismembered bodies of nine young people were found at an apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, in 2017.

The sentence of capital punishment, which met the prosecution's demand, was handed down by Tokyo District Court's Tachikawa branch.

Takahiro Shiraishi, the accused, was charged with robbery, rape and murder over the case. The nine victims were aged between 15 and 26 at the time of the killings.

"He flagrantly disregarded human lives," Presiding Judge Naokuni Yano said.

The judge concluded that the victims gave no consent to be killed, rejecting the defense side's claim. There was no problem with Shiraishi's criminal liability, the ruling also said.

