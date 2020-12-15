Japan Cabinet OKs 3rd Extra Budget Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's cabinet Tuesday approved a third supplementary budget bill for fiscal 2020, for additional spending to curb coronavirus infections and facilitate economic reforms in anticipation of a world after the epidemic.

The government will submit the budget bill at the start of an ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, early next year, aiming for its early enactment.

"It's important to bring the economy back on track for private sector-led growth," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

With the additional general-account spending of 21,835.3 billion yen through the third extra budget, the government's expenditures for fiscal 2020 will total 175,687.8 billion yen, up about 73 trillion yen from 102,658 billion yen in the initial-budget stage.

The additional spending includes 4,358.1 billion yen on infection prevention measures, 11,676.6 billion yen on economic reforms and 3,141.4 billion yen on disaster prevention and reduction measures.

