Japan Sees Record 53 Coronavirus Deaths

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan saw a record 53 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while the number of severely ill patients grew by four from the previous day to 592, also a record high.

Nine deaths were confirmed in Tokyo, highest since the coronavirus state of emergency was lifted in the Japanese capital in late May. Eleven fatal cases were reported in Hokkaido, and 10 in Osaka Prefecture.

As a result, the nationwide death toll reached 2,715.

Meanwhile, Japan had 2,436 new infection cases, topping 2,000 for the first time in two days.

Kochi Prefecture hit a daily record at 36, and Tochigi at 35. Fukushima matched its record of 17 cases.

