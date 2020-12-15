Tokyo Reports 460 New Coronavirus Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 460 new coronavirus infection cases Tuesday.

The daily count exceeded 300 for the eighth straight day. The number of severely ill patients rose by four from the previous day to 77, hitting a record high for the second consecutive day.

The new infection cases included 125 in their 20s, 91 in their 30s, 71 in their 40s and 72 aged 65 or older.

