Japan, U.S. Agree to Enhance Space Monitoring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States on Tuesday concluded an agreement to strengthen their space-monitoring capabilities through mutual use of their satellites.

The so-called hosted payload cooperation agreement allows the two sides to mount monitoring devices developed by one country onto satellites operated by the other.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi concluded the agreement with Joseph Young, charge d’affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

Under the pact, the two countries expect to install U.S. space-monitoring sensors on two Michibiki quasi-zenith satellites of Japan seen entering into operation in fiscal 2023.

The move would help enhance their capabilities to monitor space debris circling Earth.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]