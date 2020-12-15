Japan Strongly Supports German Warship Dispatch Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday expressed his strong support for Germany's plan to send a warship to the Indo-Pacific region.

In an online debate with his German counterpart, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Kishi expressed hopes for the vessel's possible navigation in the South China Sea, where China is increasing its territorial claims, and joint drills with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

Kishi stressed that China is "strengthening its attempts to unilaterally change the status quo with force in the background."

He said he welcomes Germany's efforts to strengthen its maritime presence and contribute to maintaining order.

Japan is the oldest partner of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization outside Europe and the United States, Kramp-Karrenbauer said, expressing her intention to expand defense cooperation between the two countries.

