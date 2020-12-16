Suga Urges SDF to Appoint More Female Senior Officers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the Self-Defense Forces on Wednesday to appoint more women as senior officers.

Among some 90 people scheduled to attend the day’s gathering of senior SDF members only one was a woman, Suga said in a video message for the gathering held at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo.

“Unprecedented ideas and flexible thinking are needed to face up to a more complicated environment,” Suga said, expressing his hope that the SDF will “actively appoint motivated and competent personnel regardless of gender.”

The gathering, held annually for the thorough implementation of Japan’s defense policy, was attended by some 30 senior SDF members. Those in attendance included Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Kazuhisa Shimada, administrative vice minister of defense, and Gen. Koji Yamazaki, chief of staff at the SDF’s Joint Staff.

Members of regional SDF units took part in the gathering via a teleconference system.

