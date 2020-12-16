No Clear Fall in Infections after “Crucial” 3 Weeks: Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--No clear decrease in coronavirus infections can be seen in the greater Tokyo or other urban areas after the government-declared “crucial” three weeks, experts at a health ministry advisory board said Wednesday.

The board gave the assessment for the Tokyo, Kansai western and Chubu central regions, where the medical systems are being strained, at a meeting Wednesday, the final day of the three weeks, during which the government called on the public to cooperate in efforts to curb coronavirus infections.

At the meeting, the experts warned that the number of infected people with severe symptoms may continue to rise for the time being. They also expressed concern about a possible further increase in coronavirus deaths.

Japan had 15,097 new infection cases between Nov. 25, the day before the three weeks began, and Dec. 1. The number increased to 15,521 the following week and to 18,024 the week after that.

As of Nov. 25, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 7,826, and the occupancy rate for hospital beds available for such patients at 28.9 pct. The figures as of Dec. 9 were 9,222 and 33.7 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]