Osaka Man Investigated over Suicide of Reality Show Celeb

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police are set to refer a man in his 20s in the western Japan city of Osaka to public prosecutors as early as this week over the apparent suicide of professional wrestler and reality show celebrity Hana Kimura in May, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The Osaka man is suspected of insulting Kimura, then 22, in mid-May by posting on her Twitter account comments questioning the value of her life and asking when she would die, according to the sources.

The man has told the Metropolitan Police Department that he came to dislike Kimura while watching popular reality television show "Terrace House," and wanted to hurt her, the sources said.

Kimura was found with no vital signs at her apartment in Tokyo on May 23 and was later confirmed dead in a hospital. She is believed to have killed herself.

Kimura had since last year appeared in the TV show, in which several men and women were living in a share house. In late March, defamatory comments against her erupted on social media after she had a quarrel with a male cast member in an episode of the show.

