Tokyo Reports Record 678 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed a record 678 new coronavirus infection cases on Wednesday, topping the previous peak of 621, set on Saturday.

Across the country, the daily number of new cases came to 2,987, the second-highest daily total.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients increased by 26 from the previous day to 618, topping 600 for the first time.

The number of new cases is still rising even after a government-designated three-week period when the public was asked to make intensive efforts to contain the virus epidemic.

Daily infection cases hit a record high in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, at 287, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, at 248, the western prefecture of Kyoto, at 97, the eastern prefecture of Gunma, at 63, and the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, at 19.

