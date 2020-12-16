Tokyo Reports Record 678 New Coronavirus Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported a record 678 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, topping the previous peak of 621, set on Saturday.

By age group, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 184, followed by 123 in their 30s, 107 in their 40s, 94 in their 50s and 49 in their 60s. Those aged 65 or older came to 94.

The number of severely ill patients, recognized under Tokyo's standards, stood at 69, down by nine from the previous day.

The cumulative number of new infections in the Japanese capital hit 48,668.

