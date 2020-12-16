KyoAni Arson Suspect Aoba Indicted

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors indicted on Wednesday the suspect for an arson attack last year that killed 36 people at a studio of Kyoto Animation Co., known by fans as KyoAni.

The Kyoto District Public Prosecutors Office accused Shinji Aoba, 42, of murder and other charges, after judging that he was criminally liable at the time of the crime, from the results of a psychiatric diagnosis of him that was conducted over a half year.

Aoba allegedly set fire to the company's No. 1 studio building in the western Japan city of Kyoto on July 18, 2019, murdering the 36 and injuring 33, according to the indictment and other sources.

Aoba himself suffered severe burns all over his body during the attack and was hospitalized for about 10 months before being arrested by the Kyoto prefectural police department in May this year.

The psychiatric diagnosis was conducted from June to Friday following a request from the Kyoto prosecutors, looking into Aoba's criminal liability.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]