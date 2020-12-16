Shionogi Begins Coronavirus Vaccine Clinical Trial

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Shionogi & Co. <4507> started Wednesday a clinical trial to check the efficacy and safety of a novel coronavirus vaccine it is developing.

The phase 1-2 trial will be joined by more than 200 adults, the Japanese drug maker said.

It is the second coronavirus vaccine clinical trial in Japan after one launched by AnGes Inc., a biomedicine startup set up by an Osaka University professor.

Shionogi's vaccine uses a genetically engineered antigen. During the trial, it will be administered to the participants twice with a three-week interval.

The company will follow up post-vaccination conditions of the participants, including changes in the number of antibodies they hold, for a year. It also plans to carry out large-scale phase 3 trials later.

