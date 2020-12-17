Japan to Downsize Elementary School Classes by FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and education minister Koichi Hagiuda agreed Thursday to reduce the maximum number of students per class at public elementary schools to 35 by fiscal 2025 from the current 40.

The agreement was reached at their negotiations on a related funding request under the government's draft budget for fiscal 2021, which starts in April.

The education ministry will submit a bill for a necessary law revision to next year's ordinary session of parliament, to be convened next month.

The maximum number of public elementary school children allowed in one class stands at 40, except for first-grade classes, which have a ceiling of 35 students.

The government will spend five years from fiscal 2021 to secure a sufficient number of teachers to deal with the smaller classes.

