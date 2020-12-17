Papers Sent to Prosecutors on Man over Celeb's Suicide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police sent papers to public prosecutors on Thursday on a man in his 20s in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka over the apparent suicide of professional wrestler and reality show celebrity Hana Kimura earlier this year.

The man, a resident of Minoo, Osaka, was referred to prosecutors by the Metropolitan Police Department on insult charges. He has admitted the charges, according to investigative sources.

The man is suspected of posting defamatory comments about Kimura on social media around mid-May, such as those saying she has a bad personality, questioning the value of her life and asking when she would die.

In late March, disparaging comments against her started erupting on social media after she directed her anger at a male cast member in an episode of popular reality television show "Terrace House," in which several men and women were living in a share house.

Kimura, then 22, was found with no vital signs at her apartment in Tokyo on May 23 and was later confirmed dead in a hospital. She is believed to have killed herself.

