Tokyo Issues Top Alert on Medical Availability

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government Thursday raised its alert on medical care availability related to the novel coronavirus to the highest level on its four-tier assessment system for the first time.

The medical system in the Japanese capital is believed to be “under strain,” the metropolitan government said, raising the alert at the day’s COVID-19 monitoring meeting, which included experts.

In a press conference after the meeting, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike issued a coronavirus special warning for the year-end and New Year’s holiday period.

At the monitoring meeting, experts reported that hospitals are finding it difficult to provide normal medical care while responding to the epidemic at the same time, as the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients is rising.

Concerns were raised that the medical system in Tokyo may become dysfunctional in year-end.

