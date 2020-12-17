Tokyo Confirms 822 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in Tokyo hit a record high of 822 on Thursday, the metropolitan government said.

The previous daily record was 678 cases reported on Wednesday.

By age, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 201, followed by 169 in their 30s, 123 in their 40s, 113 in their 50s, 63 in their 60s, 47 aged 10-19, 43 in their 70s, 26 in their 80s, 23 aged under 10 and 14 in their 90s.

Of the total, people aged 65 or older stood at 112, while the number of severely ill patients, as recognized under Tokyo's standards, came to 66, down by three from the previous day.

The cumulative number of infection cases in the Japanese capital stood at 49,490.

