Tokyo Confirms Record 822 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of people newly found positive for the novel coronavirus in Tokyo hit a record high of 822 on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 678, set on Wednesday.

The daily count also hit a record high in Kanagawa Prefecture at 313, Hiroshima Prefecture at 141 and Miyagi Prefecture at 54. Across Japan, a record 3,214 new infections were reported.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms in the country fell 13 from the previous day to 605, according to the health ministry.

The total number of fatal cases rose 38 to 2,806, with 12 new deaths reported in Osaka, six in Hokkaido and three in each of Saitama, Shizuoka and Hyogo prefectures.

In Tokyo, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases at 201, followed by 169 in their 30s, 123 in their 40s, 113 in their 50s, 63 in their 60s, 47 aged 10-19, 43 in their 70s, 26 in their 80s, 23 aged under 10 and 14 in their 90s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]