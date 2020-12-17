Japan Govt Informed of Joint Use Plan for N-Fuel Facility

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan told the central government on Thursday that it will consider joint use by power suppliers of a temporary storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in northeastern Japan.

Kazuhiro Ikebe, chairman of the power industry group, had talks with industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and informed him of the plan to consider having member power suppliers with nuclear power plants jointly use the nuclear facility under construction in Mutsu in Aomori Prefecture.

"The shared use is very meaningful for the promotion of the nuclear fuel cycle policy," Kajiyama replied, suggesting that the government plans to support the joint use initiative.

The Mutsu facility is being constructed by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> and Japan Atomic Power Co., with an aim to start running in the fiscal year from April 2021.

The shared use is apparently intended to support Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503>, which is being urged by the Fukui prefectural government to come up with a candidate site outside of Fukui for temporary storage of spent nuclear fuel.

