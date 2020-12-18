"Space Sake" Eyed to Spread Message of Tohoku Reconstruction

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--With Japan's Tohoku northeastern region set to mark the 10th anniversary of the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami, a committee comprising local officials has revealed a plan to make "space sake," using yeast that has traveled in space.

The plan was reported on Thursday to Masao Uchibori, governor of Fukushima Prefecture, part of Tohoku, by officials of the secretariat for the committee, which is working on projects to express from the International Space Station the region's gratitude to the world for the reconstruction support it received.

Tohoku was hit hard by the 9.0-magnitude quake and subsequent huge tsunami on March 11, 2011.

Under the plan, yeast developed by the Fukushima prefectural government will be sent to the ISS by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket of U.S. firm Space Exploration Technologies Corp., better known as SpaceX, in May next year.

The yeast will be cultivated after returning to Earth in late June 2021, and sake using the yeast will be released around the end of that year at the earliest as "space sake" with the aim of further promoting the reconstruction of Tohoku.

