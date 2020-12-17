Body Identified as Woman Who Went Missing in March 2011 Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--A body found after the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami in Japan has been identified as that of a woman who went missing in the disaster, police said Thursday.

Ashes of the 86-year-old disaster victim, Kiyoe Abe, will be handed over to the bereaved family Monday. The Miyagi prefectural police quoted the family as saying they are grateful that efforts to identify the body have continued, and that they are very pleased they can now hold a memorial service for her.

The number of bodies found in the northeastern prefecture following the disaster and remaining unidentified now stands at six.

According to the police, the woman's body was recovered about 20 kilometers southeast of the Kinkasan Island off the prefecture's Pacific coast April, 3, 2011.

The police identified the body by guessing where the victim was when the disaster struck based on the place where the body was discovered, finding out possible relatives and examining mitochondrial DNA in the remains.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]