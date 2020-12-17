Japan Sees Record 5.34-T.-Yen Defense Budget for FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering including a record 5.34 trillion yen in defense-related expenditures in the upcoming fiscal 2021 draft budget, informed sources said Thursday.

The defense budget, which stood at 5.31 trillion yen in the initial budget stage in fiscal 2020, is expected to grow for the ninth straight year and rewrite its record high for seven years in a row.

The defense budget for the year starting next April will include 1.7 billion yen for research related to the introduction of Aegis system-equipped ships that can intercept ballistic missiles. The vessels will be an alternative to the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system, whose introduction plan has been abandoned.

Meanwhile, costs to upgrade the Air Self-Defense Force's F-15 fighter jets will not be included.

The government is expected to secure 33.5 billion yen to improve the Type 12 surface-to-ship missile, which is under development in Japan, for extending its firing range so that it can be launched from land, sea or air. The amount is far larger than the 2.7 billion yen sought for the missile in the ministry's budget request.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]