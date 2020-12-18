BOJ to Review Policy to Hit 2 Pct Inflation Target

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan said Friday that it will review its current monetary easing measures so that it can achieve its 2 pct inflation target.

The central bank said it will likely report the findings at a policy meeting in March next year.

"We won't review our negative interest rate policy," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a press conference after a two-day monetary policy meeting, in which the review was decided.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the bank said there is "no need to change" the current policy framework featuring massive asset purchases and the so-called yield curve control to keep short- to long-term interest rates low.

The policy review will be conducted to make the bank's policy measures more "effective and sustainable," the statement also said.

