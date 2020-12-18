Japan Adopts Casino Host Site Selection Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted a basic policy for selecting host sites under its plan to build three casino resorts in the country.

The government hopes that casinos will be a major boost to meeting its goal of increasing the number of foreign tourists to 60 million by 2030.

But the opening of casinos is expected to be delayed into the late 2020s from the government's target of the middle of the 2020s amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Casinos are "important for Japan to become an advanced tourism nation," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of officials discussing ways to promote them. "We will continue necessary preparations steadily," he said.

The basic policy says the process of selecting sites will put an emphasis on an economic impact and relations between casino operators and host communities.

