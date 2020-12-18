Governors Seek Criteria for Resuming, Extending Go To Travel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The National Governors' Association called on the Japanese government on Friday to present standards for determining whether to resume or extend the Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign.

In a videoconference, Kamon Iizumi, chairman of the association and governor of Tokushima Prefecture, also urged economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who leads the central government's coronavirus responses, to resume the subsidy program in stages instead of at once nationwide.

"I believe the government made a brave decision" in halting the campaign across Japan during the year-end and New Year's holiday period, Iizumi said at a press conference after the meeting. "But some governors say that (the nationwide suspension) puts regions with few infection cases in a difficult situation."

The chairman also asked the government to notify citizens ahead of time if it plans to prolong the suspension period, which is slated to run from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11 next year.

"It would be harsh if the government suddenly announced that it will be prolonged," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]