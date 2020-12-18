JR East, Others Not to Run Trains All Night on New Year’s Eve

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Railway operators serving the Tokyo metropolitan region, including East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, announced on Friday their respective decisions not to run trains all night on New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day as a measure against novel coronavirus infection.

For JR East, the cancellation of such train services will be the first since it was born out of the 1987 breakup and privatization of the Japanese National Railways.

All-night trains of Tokyo Metro Co., the Bureau of Transportation of the Tokyo metropolitan government, Keisei Electric Railway Co. <9009> and Keikyu Corp. <9006> will also be canceled.

On Wednesday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and the governors of three prefectures bordering the Japanese capital requested to the national government and railway firms offering services in all or part the four prefectures that all-night trains should not be operated on New Year’s Eve. Acting on the move, the transport ministry asked 10 such operators to meet the request.

On New Year’s Eve, the greater Tokyo region is normally crowded with people visiting shrines and temples, and attending countdown events. JR East had planned to operate trains all night on its 12 lines in the region on New Year’s Eve of this year.

