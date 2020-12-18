Japan Reports 2,836 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan stood at 2,836 on Friday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by four from the previous day to 609, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo alone, the number of new cases came to 664, falling from a record 822 the previous day but remaining above 600 for the third straight day.

Saitama Prefecture, just north of Tokyo, confirmed a record 201 new cases, with its figure exceeding 100 for the 11th consecutive day. Chiba Prefecture, another Tokyo neighbor, saw its daily figure match the record high of 150.

The nationwide death toll linked to the virus stood at 2,844, with 38 deaths newly confirmed in 13 of the country's 47 prefectures. Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, reported 13 and five deaths, respectively.

