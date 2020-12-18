Tamaki Reelected as DPFP Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki was reelected Friday as the chief of the Democratic Party for the People.

Tamaki, 51, defeated Takae Ito, 45, in the leadership election held at the day's extraordinary convention of the Japanese opposition party. Tamaki's new term will expire at the end of September 2023.

"I want to keep promoting the DPFP as a policy-oriented reformist and centrist party," Tamaki said at a press conference.

The current DPFP was formed in September this year by Tamaki and other members of the old DPFP who did not join the new major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. It has 16 lawmakers.

Tamaki faces the challenge of expanding the party's presence through the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]