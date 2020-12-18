Mutsu Mayor Opposes N-Fuel Facility Joint Use Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Mutsu, Aomori Pref., Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Soichiro Miyashita, mayor of the city of Mutsu in Aomori Prefecture, voiced opposition Friday to a plan for joint use by major power suppliers of an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel being built by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> and Japan Atomic Power Co.in the northeastern Japan city.

"Mutsu, and any other part of Aomori, is not a nuclear waste dump," Miyashita said. "I wonder if there will be an outlet (for the spent fuel) after it is brought in."

TEPCO and JAPC aim to start operating the facility by March 2022. Although the storage was supposed to be used by the pair, the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan, or Denjiren, proposed the joint use plan at a meeting with industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama on Thursday.

Miyashita expressed displeasure because the joint use plan emerged suddenly, without advance arrangements with local communities.

"We can't have discussions whose goal is to realize joint use," Miyashita told Denjiren Vice Chairman Shigenobu Shimizu, who met with the mayor at the Mutsu city hall Friday to explain the plan, citing concerns such as those related to the final disposal facility for nuclear waste.

