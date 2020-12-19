All Stranded Cars Cleared from Snow-Hit Japan Expressway

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--All of the remaining vehicles stranded on the snow-hit Kan-Etsu Expressway were cleared Friday night after more than 50 hours of traffic paralysis mainly in Niigata Prefecture.

According to East Nippon Expressway Co., or Nexco East, all vehicles trapped in snow had left the expressway, which connects Tokyo and Niigata, central Japan, by around 10:15 p.m. (1:15 p.m. GMT).

The blocked sections will reopen after snow removal work and safety confirmation, according to Nexco East.

The traffic standstill began on the Tokyo-bound lanes around 6 p.m. Wednesday, as heavy snowfall blanketed Niigata and other prefectures. The number of stranded vehicles rose to as high as 2,100, also including 350 trapped on the Niigata-bound lanes.

All these vehicles were cleared from the Niigata-bound lanes by Friday morning.

