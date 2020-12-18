Appeal Filed against Death Sentence over 2017 Mass Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--A lawyer for Takahiro Shiraishi on Friday filed an appeal against a death sentence the 30-year-old man recently received for killing nine people in a high-profile mass murder case in 2017.

The appeal was filed with Tokyo High Court, after Tokyo District Court on Tuesday handed down the ruling that found Shiraishi responsible for the murders of eight women and a man aged between 15 and 26.

During the lower court trial, Shiraishi said he would not appeal any ruling, showing readiness to accept punishment. The appeal therefore may be withdrawn.

Shiraishi approached victims who expressed suicidal thoughts via Twitter between August and October, 2017, according to the ruling.

To fulfill his desire for money and sex, Shiraishi lured the victims to his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, and strangled them using rope.

