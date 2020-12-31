Ceramic Shisas Made to Help Rebuild Shuri Castle

Newsfrom Japan

Bizen, Okayama Pref., Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese group is selling ceramic shisas to support the reconstruction of Shuri Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the southern Japan prefecture of Okinawa that was destroyed by a fire in 2019.

Shisas, lion-like mythological creatures in Okinawa, are believed to fend off evil spirits and bad luck. "I want to see an early recovery from the calamity, Gyokushu Kimura, who makes the ceramic shisas, said of the castle.

The 67-year-old Bizen ware maker in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, was asked to make ceramic shisas to support the castle's reconstruction by acquaintances who visited Okinawa two days after the fire.

Kimura, who often travels to Okinawa to visit exhibits, accepted the request, hoping that his work will play a role in rebuilding the castle.

He started making ceramic shisas a day after accepting the request and completed 30 shisas in a year. His handmade shisas vary in appearance, design and color.

