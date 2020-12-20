Osaka Facing Medical Crisis ahead of New Year Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan prefecture of Osaka is facing a medical emergency ahead of the turn of the year as the resurgence of novel coronavirus infections puts hospitals under heavy strain.

The prefecture signaled early this month a "red light" over the COVID-19 situation, meaning an emergency under the prefecture's own standards on assessing the epidemic.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for severely ill patients remains at almost 80 pct, and some medical institutions have had to limit accepting patients in need of emergency aid and halt some medical examinations to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Hospitals are especially concerned about a possible "fourth wave" of infection cases ahead of the New Year's holiday period, when securing hospital beds becomes difficult.

At Osaka City Juso Hospital, a total of 32 doctors and nurses resigned after the institution was changed in May into a specialized hospital for coronavirus patients with mild symptoms.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]