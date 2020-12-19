2,996 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--A total of 2,996 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Saturday, with the daily count exceeding 2,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

Thirty-nine deaths linked to the virus, including 10 in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and nine in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, were reported, bringing the cumulative death toll in the nation to 2,893.

The number of severely ill patients of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, stood at 598, down 11 from the previous day.

In Tokyo, 736 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, the second-highest daily total after the 822 marked on Thursday. The figure for the Japanese capital topped 600 for the fourth straight day.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infection cases, at 207, followed by 136 in their 30s, 111 in their 40s and 97 in their 50s. Patients aged 65 or older totaled 95.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]