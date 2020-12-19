Tokyo Reports 736 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--A total of 736 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Saturday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure is the second-highest daily total in the Japanese capital, after the 822 marked on Thursday. The daily count topped 600 for the fourth straight day.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infection cases, at 207, followed by 136 in their 30s, 111 in their 40s and 97 in their 50s.

Patients aged 65 or older totaled 95.

The number of seriously ill patients under Tokyo’s standards stood at 62, down by four from the previous day.

