Governors Seek Operation Criteria for Go To Travel Campaign

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Prefectural governors urged the Japanese government on Sunday to clarify standards for suspending and resuming the Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign amid the resurgence of novel coronavirus infection cases.

The governors made the request in emergency proposals adopted at a videoconference of the National Governors' Association, which brought together 40 governors.

There is confusion among businesses and users after the governments decided last week to suspend the campaign across Japan during the year-end and New Year's holiday period, the association said.

In addition to clear criteria for halting and resuming the campaign, it called on the central government to show at an early date its policy on what to do with the program after the suspension period and take flexible steps, such as restarting the program in areas where infections have subsided.

The subsidy campaign, aimed at helping the epidemic-hit tourism industry, is scheduled to be halted from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11 next year to reduce infection risks.

