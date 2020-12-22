FOCUS: Sinking Public Support Suggests Suga May Follow Fate of Aso

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Three months into his leadership term, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is showing early signs that he may follow the same fate as Taro Aso, one of his predecessors, who held the top post for only a year before giving up the reins of government to an opposition force in 2009, political watchers say.

Both the Aso and Suga cabinets suffered plunges in public approval ratings after basking in high levels of support soon after their launches.

Aso stopped short of calling an election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, soon after his inauguration, due to the need to address the economic crisis that followed the 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

After being forced to wait until soon before the expiration of the terms of Lower House lawmakers to go to the polls, a stinging election defeat knocked him and his Liberal Democratic Party out of power.

Suga, who took office in September, also opted not to call an early election for the Lower House, as he focused his efforts on dealing with the novel coronavirus epidemic.

