Microsoft Told to Pay Damages in Japan over Deposit Seizure

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court has ordered U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp. and its Japanese subsidiary to pay about 4 million yen in damages to a Japanese man over Microsoft's petition for the provisional seizure of his deposits over allegedly illegal sales of Microsoft product keys, it was learned Sunday.

In the ruling, dated Dec. 3, the court concluded that the Microsoft side made factually inaccurate, inappropriate explanations about its business operations in Japan when it filed the petition. As a result, an excessive amount of the man's deposits was seized, causing damage to him, the ruling said.

According to the ruling, the man, a resident of the central Japan city of Nagano, collected on the internet product keys to activate Microsoft's Windows operating system and sold them on his website between 2011 and 2014.

Claiming trademark infringement, Microsoft asked Nagano District Court in October 2014 to seize his deposits provisionally. The court granted the request and the man became unable to withdraw some 26.3 million yen in deposits, almost all of his savings.

After a complaint by the man, the Nagano court reduced the amount of deposits that needed to be seized to 5 million yen in August 2017.

