Cumulative Coronavirus Cases in Japan Approach 200,000

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--A total of 2,501 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total, including cruise ship passengers, to 199,971, slightly shy of the 200,000 mark.

The daily figure exceeded 2,000 for the sixth straight day.

Thirty-six deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported the same day, while the number of severely ill patient fell five from the previous day to 593.

In Tokyo, the number of people who tested positive for the virus stood at 556, a record high for a Sunday. The previous high was 480 marked on Dec. 13.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infection cases, at 150, followed by 111 in their 30s and 92 in their 40s.

