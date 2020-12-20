Tokyo Reports 556 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Sunday it confirmed 556 new cases of novel coronavirus infection the same day, a record high for a Sunday.

The previous high was 480 marked on Dec. 13.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infection cases, at 150, followed by 111 in their 30s and 92 in their 40s.

Patients aged 65 or older, who are at high risk of falling seriously ill, totaled 73.

The number of severely ill patients stood at 66, up by four from the previous day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]