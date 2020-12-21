Strong Quake Hits Iwate in Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake rocked the city of Morioka in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, early Monday morning, measuring lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

The quake occurred at around 2:23 a.m. (5:23 p.m. Sunday GMT) off the coast of neighboring Aomori Prefecture at a depth of about 43 kilometers, with an estimated magnitude of 6.5, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The temblor caused no tsunami.

The agency said the quake is believed to be an aftershock of the March 2011 major earthquake, which unleashed massive tsunami along the Pacific coast of northeastern and eastern Japan.

The agency called on residents in affected areas to remain alert for quakes of up to lower 5 on the Japanese scale over the next week or so.

